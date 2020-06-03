Army arrests 24 suspected kidnappers in Ondo

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-four suspected kidnappers have been arrested by officers of the Nigeria Army during operation in Owo and Akoko areas of Ondo state .

The operation which was carried out within the past two weeks followed the kidnap of two military officers, a Naval officer and an Army captain in the area a week apart.

Several other persons including travellers on Lagos-Abuja route have been kidnapped in same Akoko area in recent times.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General, Tukur Buratai, disclosed the arrest of the 24 when he visited the the Olowo of Owo, Oba Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye III in his palace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear valued readers, subscribe to the Daily Trust e-paper to continue enjoying our diet of authoritative news. Kindly subscribe here

The COAS who was represented by the Commander, 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Cantonment, General Zakan Abubakar, Burutai said the Army would not relent in carrying out its constitutional roles of protecting lives and property of the people in the state.

He said troops were deployed to some strategic area in the state including Arimogija, Owo to Oba Akoko axis which led to the arrest of the 24 suspects.

A letter from the COAS was presented to Oba Ogunoye III and commended the monarch for being a lead advocate in projecting the Nigerian Army in good light, as well as providing credible information to tackle crime in Owo community.

However, the traditional ruler promised cooperation with the Army and other security agencies fight crime in the state.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App