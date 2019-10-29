Army approves new postings, appointments

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army (NA) Tuesday released some new postings and appointments of its officers.

Army spokesman, Sagir Musa in a statement said the posting which was approved by the Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai is a routine exercise to reinvigorate the system for greater professional efficiency.

He said the highlight includes the appointment of Major General FO Agugo, the erstwhile Chief of Army Transformation and Innovation as the General Officer Commanding 6 Division Port Harcourt, Maj Gen J Sarham the former General Officer Commanding 6 Division is now the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

Also, Major General CO Ude has been redeployed from Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndjamena, Chad to Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja and appointed Director Nigerian Army Consult.

Others include; Maj Gen IM Yusuf from Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja to Headquarters Multinational Joint Task Force Ndajamena, Chad as Commander, while Maj Gen EN Njoku has been redeployed from Defence Headquarters to Army Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation as the Chief of Transformation and Innovation (Army).

Similarly, Brig Gen EJ Amadasun from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery Kontagora, to 35 Brigade Abeokuta and appointed Commander, Brig Gen AM Adetayo of Army Headquarters Department of Army Transformation is now the Chief of Staff Nigerian Army Corps of Artillery, while Brig Gen LM Zakari from Defence Headquarters Abuja to Nigerian Army Institute of Science, Education and Technology, Ilorin, as Acting Commandant.

Brig Gen EE Ekpenyong is posted from Nigerian Army Ordnance School, Ojo, Lagos to Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Yaba, Lagos as Director of Land Service Ammunition

Musa said, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusufu Buratai whilst wishing them well in their respective appointments charges them to take their new responsibilities seriously and discharge all duties professionally with utmost loyalty to Service and the Nation.

He said all the appointments take immediate effect.

