Arms Sale: Czech Republic assures Nigeria of support

The Czech Ambassador to Nigeria Marek Skolil has pledged the willingness of his country to sell arms and military equipment to Nigeria.

He made this known on Thursday in Abuja during a meeting with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

He said Nigeria is a major partner of Czech Republic, noting that there has been an existing relationship since the 1960s.

He said after resuming his appointment in September 2018, and getting accreditation by the Nigerian President in December 2018, he felt it is time to assure the Nigerian army of the support of his country.

He said, “We have all the powers to work without restriction, besides whatever we are doing now, we can do more.”

He noted that the Czech Republic is willing to support the armed forces with whatever specific needs it requires.

In his remarks, Buratai said the army has enjoyed a cordial relationship with companies in the Czech Republic that supply weapons and military equipment, before the introduction of the government to government procurement process which has also been successful.

He said, “Anytime we require emergency procurement they make themselves available and deliver on time.”

He said, “Our plan is to continue to get our immediate defence requirements to be able to prosecute the counter-insurgency in our country.”

He noted that the new direction of government is to develop a national military-industrial complex that would manufacture weapons and equipment locally.

He urged the Czech government to partner with Nigeria in achieving this long term goal.

