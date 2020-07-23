Arms dealer, 206 others paraded in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

An arms dealer, identified as Ibrahim Danbushia, and 206 others involved in various crimes, including banditry, robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, culpable homicide, rape, shop breaking and theft, have been paraded by the police in Kaduna State.

The police also recovered exhibits which included; seven AK47 rifles, one type 06 rifle with breech No.20900, two locally made pistols, two English made pistols, 22 locally made Dane guns, three revolver pistols, two revolver rifles, one hammer pistol with breech No.PT205731, two double-barrel Russian made guns, one single-barrel gun, 1,113 rounds of AK47 live ammunition, 16 rounds of live cartridges, 26 empty shells of ammunition, 17 sharp knives/cutlasses, 11 matchet/swords, one bow and arrow, one drilling machine, 10 big sticks and one scissors.

Speaking to newsmen, the arms dealer, “I supply ammunition which I get from one man to some people here in Rigasa at the rate of N500 each.”

Another suspect, Fidelis Rufai, a local gun manufacturer, said his grandfather used to make local guns and that when he died, he took over the trade.

When asked who he sold the guns to, he said, “I have not sold the guns to anyone because it is not long my grandfather died.”

He further said he did not know why he was arrested, but that 18 Dane guns and three ammunition were found in his possession which he got from his grandfather’s property.

However, parading the suspects on Wednesday, the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, CP Umar M. Muri, said the sum of N93,008,783 and 180,070 Saudi Arabian Riyadh were also recovered from the suspects.

He said, “Also recovered are $5,700,000 fake US Dollars, 200,000 fake Euro Bills, 210,000 fake CFA Currency, N2,700,000 fake naira notes, 2,400) bags of poultry feeds valued at N8,343,750, 823 25Kg bags of rice, 10 motor vehicles of different brands, 31 motorcycles of different brands, 15 plasma televisions valued at N8,650,000, 833 rustled cows, 20 rustled sheep, 14 mobile cell phones of different brands, nine Lenovo and Del laptops, six fake Police ID cards, two fire extinguishers, 48 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and some assorted charms.”

He added that, “The command has also arrested a fraudster who specialises in creating fake transaction alerts of any amount to defraud his victims.

“The suspected fraudster was arrested in possession of a Mercedes Benz car procured from the coined fake alert of N1,800,000.

“This false alert can be shown to you by the fraudster as having been credited to your bank account for which reason you will release to him the items/goods bargained for, only to discover to your shock that no money was actually credited into your account as claimed and by which time he would have disappeared with the goods.”

Commenting on the recent communal unrest that ensued in some communities of Kajuru, Zangon Kataf and Kauru local government areas of the state which led to the unfortunate loss of lives and property, the CP said some suspects had been arrested and would be arraigned in court as soon as possible.

