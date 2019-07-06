Armoured Corps rounds off Army Day celebrations in Bauchi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army Armoured Corps has rounded off its week-long activities to mark the Nigerian Army Day Celebrations.

Officers and men of the School of Armour, Obienu Barracks, Bauchi, started the activities with a sanitation exercise in Bauchi eight days ago.

The exercise was led by the Commandant, Major General Mohammed H. Magaji.

It was later followed by a Special Church service last Sunday and followed by a Special Jumu’at prayer at the School of Armour Central Mosque.

The Jumu’at Prayer, led by the Chief Imam, Major A.S Yakubu, was attended by the Commandant and other senior officers.

In his sermon, the Imam called on the Nigerian Army to be more dedicated and focus in their effort to confront the security challenges facing the country.

He also called on Nigerians to support the Nigerian Army to ease their operations against insurgents, bandits and other criminal elements in all parts of the country.

He said that the Nigerian Army Day celebration was not just a jamboree but a reflection of the sacrifices made over the years.

