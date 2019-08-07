Armed robbery suspect arrested with pistol in Onitsha

ADVERTISEMENT

The Anambra State Police command, on Wednesday, arrested a robbery suspect with a Police Barreta Pistol at upper Iweka in Onitsha.

Confirming the arrest, Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, SP Haruna Muhammed said the suspect, one Sunday Onyema, was arrested with a pistol with breech number AO-4909Z , loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, one expanded ammunition and six different handsets in possession.

Mohammed said: “In the early hours of Wednesday, puff-adder operatives in conjunction with the patrol team attached to operation kpochapu, while on stop-and-search duty at upper Iweka in Onitsha, intercepted a bus with registration number UKP108ZU coming from Asaba and after a thorough search, they recovered a Police Beretta pistol with breech number AO-4909Z loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, one expanded ammunition and six different handsets with one Sunday Onyema, ‘m’, aged 35 years from Orlu in Imo State”.

He said the suspect is assisting the Police with useful information to aid investigation after which he would be charged to court.

