Armed robbers kill corps member in Osun

A member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), serving in Osun state, Adebayo Mukaila, has been killed by armed robbers.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Adegoke Ayodele Adewale, while confirming the incident said it was a sad ocourence.

Adewale said: “Immediately I was informed, I notified the police and the NYSC authority. We made necessary arrangement for autopsy and burial. We are sad about it.”

Our reporter learnt that Mukaila was shot dead by two armed robbers that attacked him in his shop in Osogbo, the state capital.

The deceased corps member who was selling recharge cards owned a container shop at Omo-West street near the NYSC Secretariat.

Residents of the area said Mukaila was robbed after closing his shop around 11pm on Tuesday.

The robber stole recharge cards and money after killing the young man, residents told Daily Trust.

