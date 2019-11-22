Armed robbers invade FTC Asaba, stab 400 level female student

ADVERTISEMENT

Daredevil hoodlums Thursday midnight invaded the Federal Technical College, Asaba and allegedly stabbed a 400 level young lady at the school premises.

The hoodlums who stormed the college by midnight on Thursday, attacked the school female hostel premises and rob them of their valuables, stabbing one of the hotel inmates.

The victim, a 400 level student said she was stabbed multiple times with a broken bottle in her bid to stave off her assailant, who took to his heels after the attack

“The man came into the female hostel at about 1:46 am on Thursday, I was attacked in my room and I was stabbed on my hand by the man. I saw his face and I am sure he is not a student”, she stated.

According to her, she was rushed to the school clinic for medical attention, but lamented that there has been no action taken by security agencies despite reports.

She lamented the insecure and deplorable condition of the female hostel in the school, which has become a major target for hoodlums, adding “there have been constant attacks on majorly girls in the school and vandalisation of school properties.”

She revealed that the sordid development has been happening in and around the college for about a year, yet the school management has failed to tackle and arrest the situation.

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police (CP), Adeleke Adeyinka said he was not aware of the matter, though he said he has sent a District Police Officer, to the school.

