Armed robbers disguising as herdsmen — Air Peace chairman

ADVERTISEMENT

The chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, has said some armed robbers are hiding under the banner of herdsmen to commit crimes.

He recalled this was the situation at the peak of the Niger Delta militancy when he led other like-minded people and the youth into the creeks of Niger Delta to prevail on the militants to embrace peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Onyema spoke during the burial programme for his late father, Chief Michael Chukwuka Onyema, Nze Onyebuchi of Mbosi at Mbosi Town in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He recalled that during the Niger Delta struggle, “some armed robbers from other parts of the country joined because it was fashionable to be called a militant.”

“So everything was being blamed on Niger Delta youth. The same thing is repeating itself. I can tell you for sure that some people have gone into banditry and armed robbery and call themselves herdsmen.

Not everything is the way you heard it.”

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Father Matthew Kukah, said the nation should not celebrate nepotism.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App