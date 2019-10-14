Armed robbers dare Obiano, kill five, hours after launch of operation Okpochapu 11

ADVERTISEMENT

Few hours after the launch of second phase of operation Okpochapu in Anambra state, armed robbers rampaged in Onitsha wrecked havoc, killed five persons and injured many.

The Anambra State governor, Willie Obiano had last Friday launched Operation Kpochapu 11 to fight crimes and criminality in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daredevil armed robbers reportedly went on rampage in Onitsha, killing five persons on two separate attacks.

According to report, the armed robbers allegedly killed two girls and three men at Seaman Filling Station within Borromeo round-about axis and at popular pharmacy shop along Awka road in Onitsha.

Daily Trust gathered that the rampaging robbers drove into the Seaman filling station with their vehicle at about 2.00 am on Saturday, and were allowed access to the petrol service station with the belief that they were customers.

The armed robbers, numbering about six, shot dead one of the vigilante operatives on sight and then, a worker, who was woken up by the sound of gunshots as he wanted to run.

Others shot dead include a female sale’s attendant who delayed in making the key of the volt available to them.

According to a source,all money realised from sales for the day were carted away by the robbers.

Many of night travellers, who were plying the Boromeo round-about axis, disembarked and ran for their lives.

Confirming the incident, the state Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr. Haruna Mohammed, said, the command was still investigating the matter and would come out with our findings later.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App