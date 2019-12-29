Armed men kidnap INEC staff in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Armed kidnappers have abducted a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ibrahim Hammawa Waziri, from his residence at Shagari Estate in Yola at around 1a.m. Saturday.

A family source said the kidnappers had already contacted the victim’s family and are demanding for N7million ransom.

“We tried to explain to them that the man they are holding is the breadwinner of the family and that he is not rich at all but they insisted that they had gotten enough information about him before they struck,” the source added.

According to him, the family has started disposing of his cows and other valuables like refrigerator to raise some money for his captors,” he said.

