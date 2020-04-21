  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Armed Forces unveil mechanical ventilator, sanitisers, face mask
ADVERTISEMENT

Armed Forces unveil mechanical ventilator, sanitisers, face mask

By Maureen Onochie 
From left: Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche; Director-General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu and the Medical Doctor in charge of DICON’s Medical Centre, Dr. Oluwafemi Arem,u during a press briefing on a low-cost ‘Medical Ventilator’ produced by DICON in an effort to provide home- grown solutions to combating COVID-19 pandemic, in Abuja yesterday
From left: Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche; Director-General, Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu and the Medical Doctor in charge of DICON’s Medical Centre, Dr. Oluwafemi Arem,u during a press briefing on a low-cost ‘Medical Ventilator’ produced by DICON in an effort to provide home- grown solutions to combating COVID-19 pandemic, in Abuja yesterday

The Nigerian Armed Forces, through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has successfully produced a digital mechanical ventilator known as DISCOVENT, among other essential kits.

At a press briefing in Abuja, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the newly designed machine was a mechanical ventilator to deliver pressured ventilation using a volume-controlled ventilation system.

He noted that while DICOVENT might not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it could be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation .

Enenche said that DICON, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu, had also  developed and produced over 1,500 dozens of hand sanitizers known as DICSanz, face mask, safety gowns amongst other COVID-19 essentials, hence the hand sanitizer was at the last stage of NAFDAC registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

He said the DICON responded to the directive by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, who had urged the Armed Forces to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria to support medical workers by producing thousands of high quality non-permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

Director-General, DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu, said the corporation had the capacity to produce more of the essential kits that would reach every part of Nigeria to help curb the spread of coronavirus as long as funds were available.

He said that the machine would be supplied to hospitals as well as rural communities to aid the treatment of coronavirus.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.