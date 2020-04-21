Armed Forces unveil mechanical ventilator, sanitisers, face mask

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Armed Forces, through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) has successfully produced a digital mechanical ventilator known as DISCOVENT, among other essential kits.

At a press briefing in Abuja, Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, said the newly designed machine was a mechanical ventilator to deliver pressured ventilation using a volume-controlled ventilation system.

He noted that while DICOVENT might not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it could be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation .

Enenche said that DICON, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu, had also developed and produced over 1,500 dozens of hand sanitizers known as DICSanz, face mask, safety gowns amongst other COVID-19 essentials, hence the hand sanitizer was at the last stage of NAFDAC registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

He said the DICON responded to the directive by the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magashi, who had urged the Armed Forces to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria to support medical workers by producing thousands of high quality non-permeable Personal Protective Equipment kit.

Director-General, DICON, Major General Victor Ezugwu, said the corporation had the capacity to produce more of the essential kits that would reach every part of Nigeria to help curb the spread of coronavirus as long as funds were available.

He said that the machine would be supplied to hospitals as well as rural communities to aid the treatment of coronavirus.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App