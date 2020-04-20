Armed forces join fight against COVID-19, unveil ventilator, others

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Armed Forces say they have successfully produced a digital mechanical ventilator known as DICOVENT.

The ventilator was produced through the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), the Cordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, revealed this on Monday.

He said the newly designed machine was a mechanical ventilator to deliver pressured ventilation using a volume-controlled ventilation (VCV) system.

He noted that while DICOVENT may not be able to meet the high demands of critical patients, it can be used for Continuous Mandatory Ventilation (CMV) and Intermittent Positive Pressure Ventilation ( IPPV).

Enenche said that DICON, under the leadership of Maj. Gen. Victor Ezugwu, has also developed and produced over 1500 dozens of hand sanitisers known as DICSanz, face masks, safety gowns, amongst other COVID-19 essentials.

He, however, added that the hand sanitiser was at the last stage of NAFDAC registration in line with extant due diligence provisions.

He said DICON responded to the directive by the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), who urged the Armed Forces to support the indigenous capacity of Nigeria, to support medical workers by producing thousands of high quality non permeable Personal Protective Equipment (PEP) kits.

Maj.-Gen. Ezugwu, on his part, said that DICON has the capacity to produce more of the essential kits that will reach every part of the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as long as funds are made available.

He said that the ventilator would be supplied to hospitals as well as rural communities to help for the treatment of the coronavirus pandemic.

The essential kits are being produced in large quantities for use by Kaduna State Government and other national stakeholders, he added.

