Armed banditry: Matawalle briefs Buhari on success recorded

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje: I updated the president on Conde

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State yesterday briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the success recorded in the fight against armed bandits in the state.

The governor was at the president’s residence in Daura, Katsina state. Briefing newsmen after the meeting, the governor said he briefed the president about the success recorded.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I brief the president about what we have so far achieved. As you know, Zamfara state has achieved a lot of successes within just two months and he promised me to do more about the security,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said Zamfara was calm and peaceful, thus the people of the state are now peacefully cohabiting.

“Now Fulani, Hausa and other ethnic groups in the states are peacefully cohabiting. We are all preaching for peace. Zamfara is calm now, peaceful and we thank God for that.

“We engage them (bandits) and they accepted all the offers, we didn’t give them money or anything. All the people were released unconditionally, without paying any ransom,” he said.

On the president’s response, he said: “The president is very happy when I briefed him.”

Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje was also at the president’s residence in Daura.

Ganduje told newsmen that he was in Daura to congratulate the president on the Eid-el-Kabir and brief him about the visit of the Guinean President, Alpha Conde to Kano state.

“I came to congratulate him on the eid-el-kabir and to brief him about the Guinean President, Alpha Conde who had the opportunity of visiting here in Daura and later Kano to observe Sallah celebration.

“We had a useful meeting with the Kano business community with the visiting president. I came to brief the president that everything went on very well and the President of Guinea was very happy with the visit,” he said.

He said he also used the opportunity to brief President Buhari on the security situation in Kano.

“Kano is peaceful, it’s been peaceful and I think it’s one of the most peaceful states in the federation. I also briefed him on how we coordinated security agencies in Kano and also how we involve the community, especially the new emirates that we created.

“The president is very grateful, he is happy with the situation and he has given me the encouragement to continue,” he said.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App