Armed banditry: Buhari goes on sympathy visit to Batsari

President Muhammadu Buhari is on sympathy visit to Batsari local government area of Katsina State.

The president is expected to address hundred of victims of armed banditry in the area.

Katsina is one of the states in the Northwest geopolitical zone facing the challenges of armed banditry.

