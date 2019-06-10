Armed Banditry: Buhari condemns Sokoto killings

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed deep shock and sadness over the death of scores of people in the banditry attacks which occurred on Saturday in three communities in Rabah Local Government Area (LGA) of Sokoto State.

The President, who was briefed about the incident and the arrests so far made by the Police, condoles with Governor Aminu Tambuwal and the people of the State over the tragic incident.

President Buhari strongly condemned all acts of violence and terrorism against innocent Nigerians, reiterating that perpetrators and sponsors of such dastardly acts would be held accountable under the law.

In a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the president prayed for the quick recovery of all those injured.

He assured that his administration will not relent in the fight to neutralise terrorists, bandits and kidnappers around the country.

