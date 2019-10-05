Arm yourselves with digital knowledge, Gbajabiamila urges Nigerian youths

ADVERTISEMENT

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has called on the Nigerian youths to equip themselves with digital skills and knowledge.

He said such skills would make them become competitive in the present world that is fast becoming a global village.

Gbajabiamila, who was quoted in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, spoke in Suleja, Niger State on Friday during an Information and Communication Technology (ICT) capacity building and tools presentation programme.

The two weeks programme was organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and facilitated by the member representing Gurara/Suleja/Tafa federal constituency, Abubakar Lado.

The Speaker noted that Nigeria can not afford to be left behind and the youth must take up the challenge for self-empowerment and nation development.

While presenting the ICT tools to the beneficiaries, he said the importance of ICT can not be overemphasized because it was what will continue to drive the world.

He said: “ICT is the oil of the future. We are already in a knowledge-based economy and when you talk of knowledge, the first thing is ICT.

“There’s no better empowerment than to train the people, give them the tools and the skills that they will need for them to build the future for themselves”.

The Speaker, who was accompanied by Rep. Babajimi Benson (Lagos) commended Rep Lado for his foresight.

Speaking earlier, Lado said the training workshop was in fulfillment of his election promises and the need to make his constituents self-reliant.

In a remark, NITDA’s Director-General, Kashifu Inuwa said the training was conceived to bridge digital gaps in the country.

