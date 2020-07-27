Arik resumes flights to Kano, Yola

ADVERTISEMENT

Arik Air said on Monday that it would resume flight operations to Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano and Yola Airport from Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Both services will originate from Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with connections to and from Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Arik Air will be operating separate flights from Abuja to Kano and Yola.

Flights from Abuja to Kano will operate four times weekly on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday while flights from Abuja to Yola will operate thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, the airline said in a statement on Monday.

Passengers traveling from Lagos can connect seamlessly to these services from Abuja, it said.

The airline has again assured passengers of their safety and well-being at every stage of their flight, as it has put various measures in place in line with COVID-19 health protocols as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The airline also reiterated the need for passengers to use their face masks at every stage of their flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

In the statement, the Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu said: “We shall continue to review our operations as more airports are given official permission to reopen to ensure we serve our customers efficiently.”

