Arik Air to resume flights to Jos, Benin, 2 others

Arik Air has resumed services to four additional airports in Nigeria namely; Benin, Jos, Owerri and Asaba.

It said this move is part of its phased restart of domestic flight operations after COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Flights to Benin, Jos and Owerri Airports will resume on Monday, August 3, 2020 while flights to Asaba Airport will resume on August 10, 2020, the airline said in a statement on Thursday.

The airline will be operating separate daily flights from Murtala Muhammed Airport Domestic Terminal 1, Ikeja, Lagos to Benin and Jos airports.

Flights from Lagos to Owerri will operate thrice weekly on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday while flights to Asaba will operate four times a week on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

The airline had earlier, on July 8 and July 11, resumed flights from Lagos to Abuja and Port Harcourt respectively.

On July 28, the airline added two more destinations; Kano and Yola.

The statement urged passengers to use their face masks at every stage of their flights and arrive at least one and a half hours before their scheduled departure time.

The Chief Executive Officer of Arik Air, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, elaborated that: “The resumption of flights to four additional destinations is a fulfillment of our promise to continually review our operations as more airports are opened.

“We will always have the safety and best interest of our customers at heart in all of our decisions.”

