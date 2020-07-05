Arik Air resumes domestic flights July 8

ADVERTISEMENT

Arik Air, on Sunday, announced the resumption of its domestic flights from July 8, following the Federal Government’s decision to re-open Lagos and Abuja airports for flight operations.

The Arik Air Chief Executive Officer, Capt. Roy Ilegbodu, disclosed this in a statement in Lagos.

Ilegbodu said that the airline would be operating three daily flights from Lagos to Abuja in the first phase of the restart.

He said further that Port Harcourt would be added to the schedule from July 11, when the Port Harcourt International Airport would be reopened for operations.

“Passengers have been assured of their safety and wellbeing at every stage of their flight.

“The airline has put various measures in place, in line with COVID-19 health protocols, as recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO), International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport three hours before scheduled departure time so as to have ample time to undergo all security and health protocols before flight.

“Furthermore, all passengers are required to come properly kitted with their face masks.

“We are ready to fly our esteemed customers again. All preparations have been made to make flying in this extraordinary period in the world safe and pleasurable.

“Arik has worked actively with aviation agencies for an effective re-start of the industry and also ensure that agreed health measures are effectively implemented,” Ilegbodu said.

Arik Air suspended flight operations on March 27, following the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

