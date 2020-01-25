Argungu fishing festival shops for consultant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kebbi State Government has started working out modalities to hire the services of a marketing consultant with the capability of re-establishing the confidence of the private sector for the Argungu Fishing Festival, with a view to secure sponsorship.

Prior to the cessation of the festival, the biggest fishing festival in the country had attained self sponsorship as private sectors were willing to invest.

The state deputy governor, Col. Ismaila Yombe Dabai (retd), made this known yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, saying a decade of absence had created a vacuum between the custodians of the festival and the sponsors; hence the need to revive the bond.

According to him, companies and research institutions that have stake in agriculture would be the major target for sponsorship.

