  1. Home
  2. Kebbi
  3. Argungu fishing festival shops for consultant
ADVERTISEMENT

Argungu fishing festival shops for consultant

By Aliyu M. Hamagam, Birnin Kebbi Published Date
A previous edition of the International Argungu Fishing Festival
A previous edition of the International Argungu Fishing Festival

The Kebbi State Government has started working out modalities to hire the services of a marketing consultant with the capability of re-establishing the confidence of  the private sector for the Argungu Fishing Festival, with a view to secure sponsorship.

Prior to the cessation of the festival, the biggest fishing festival in the country had attained self sponsorship as private sectors were willing to invest.

The state deputy governor, Col. Ismaila Yombe Dabai (retd), made this known yesterday in Birnin Kebbi, saying a decade of absence had created a vacuum between the custodians of the festival and the sponsors; hence the need to revive the bond.

According to him, companies and research institutions that have stake in agriculture would be the major target for sponsorship.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.