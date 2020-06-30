AREWA24 marks 6th anniversary, unveils shows

ADVERTISEMENT

AREWA24, the leading Hausa language entertainment and lifestyle television channel and production studio in Nigeria and West Africa, on Monday announced a major slate of new and exciting shows to coincide with the company’s sixth anniversary.

Since its launch in 2014, AREWA24 has consistently produced high-quality programming that provides an authentic Northern Nigerian voice for its audiences and reflects the region’s pride in local culture, arts and lifestyle for Hausa speaking families everywhere.

AREWA24 will debut a gripping new drama series, “Labarina,” from the well-known and highly respected Hausa director, Aminu Saira, beginning in July. Additionally, viewers will be treated to a new Season-2 of the popular hit comedy series, “Gidan Badamasi.”

The management said the network will also premier all new episodes of the longest-running drama series in Northern Nigeria,

In the important children’s and youth categories, AREWA24 has teamed up with the iconic children’s show, Sesame Street, to present a Nigerian version of the show,

In the lifestyle category, AREWA24 is also debuting “Jakadan Arewa”, a travel, lifestyle and profile show featuring Hausa personalities, musicians and communities in other African countries and beyond.

Commenting, AREWA24’s Studio General Manager, John Ekainu, enthused: “There is no better way to celebrate our sixth anniversary than to treat our viewers to a special collection of new Hausa dramas, kids and youth shows and other family-friendly entertainment programs that anchor our lineup.

“All of these new shows will be available on the company’s global subscription streaming service, “AREWA24 On Demand,” reaching Hausa speakers around the world”, he added.

