Arewa youths back Osinbajo, dispel N90bn scandal

The Arewa Youths Assembly (AYA) has joined the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other notable Nigerians in defending Vice President Yemi Osinbajo against criminal allegations levelled against him.

Osinbajo was recently alleged to have collected N90bn from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to fund the 2019 general elections.

The speaker of the assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, in a statement called on Nigerians to disregard what he described as “unsavoury and fabricated reports” against Osinbajo, saying nobody had produced any evidence to prove that there was any crime committed by the vice president.

“After fact checking their assertions for inaccuracies, falsehoods, outright lies, misrepresentations, misinformation, disinformation and libelous comments, they have failed all the decent norms, standards as well as the ethical principles underpinning national and international presidential communication.

“We, as members of Arewa Youths Assembly have been watching very closely the vituperations, falsehood and vendetta directed at the person and office of the vice president.

“We have read series of paid advertorials where professional mudslingers at the urging of their sponsors took shots at the hardworking and God-fearing professor of law of evidence and law of proof.

“The vice president’s achievements are indisputable; he is reputed for unquestioned integrity, as a man of truth, probity and honesty. He is a stabilizing force in Nigeria’s polity; a visionary performer who brokered peace with the Niger Delta militants,” the youth group speaker said.

