Arewa spirit asleep – El-Rufa’i

Charges Northern Youth to Proffer Clear Solution

Says 19 Northern Governors Must Tackle Challenges Together

The spirit of northern Nigeria is asleep or dead, Governor Nasiru el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has said.

The governor, who spoke yesterday at Kaduna during a Northern Youth Summit organised by Northern Hibiscus, a non-governmental organisation, lamented that the region had development indicators similar to that of Afganistan, a country at war.

The conference, with the theme, Awakening the Arewa Spirit, was organised to proffer solutions to the problems affecting the region.

El-Rufa’i described the theme of the summit as “very timely,” saying, “When we talk about awakening the spirit, it means the spirit is either sleeping or dead. Therefore, this summit is very important, just like our keynote address speaker has said.”

He said that looking at the statistics, Nigeria appears to be a middle income country, but when the statistics are placed across states and zones in terms of human development indicators, it would appear that Nigeria consists of two countries made up of a backward, less educated and unhealthy northern Nigeria and a developing, largely educated and healthy southern Nigeria.

“We have the largest number of poor people in the world, most of them in northern Nigeria. Nigeria also has the largest number of out-of-school children, virtually all of them in northern Nigeria.

“Northern Nigeria has become the centre of drug abuse, gender violence, banditry, kidnapping and terrorism. We have also been associated with high divorce rate and breakdown of families. These are the challenges that confront us. This is the naked truth that we have to tell ourselves,’’ he said.

The governor said leaders at all levels in the North must have conversations about the way forward for the region to develop.

“Increasingly, as many of you must have seen on the social media, we are being considered as the parasite of the federal economy, even though that is not entirely true. Northern Nigeria still feeds the nation. The richest businessman in Nigeria is still Aliko Dangote, not someone from southern Nigeria; thank God for that.

“We still have a lot to be proud of. We should be proud of our culture and tradition, as well as unity. You hardly can find someone from northern Nigeria convicted of 419 or being a Yahoo Boy. That is something we should be proud of,’’ he said.

El-Rufai said northerners were generally considered to be more honest and less corrupt than other Nigerians, adding that it is something to be proud of. He further stated that the demographic superiority of the North gave it a very powerful tool to negotiate in politics.

“The youth account for 80 per cent of the northern population and the future of this region lies in your hands, not in the hands of dinosaurs like me. I am 59 years old and among the oldest five per cent of the northern population. I shouldn’t even be governor. I should have been governor 10 years ago. But na condition make crayfish bend’; so we are here.

“But, why are we here? In my view, we are here to prepare the next generation of leaders. That is why the agenda for this summit is very important. So, you should take the panel discussions very seriously and come up with very clear and implementable decisions that you will circulate to all of us elected to lead in northern Nigeria,” he said.

The governor encouraged Northern Hibiscus to send recommendations from the summit to the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum so that something could be done about the situation of northern Nigeria.

“We have to do something about the situation of northern Nigeria and we must do so as a group of 19 governors, not individual state governors,” he said.

The sponsor of the event and immediate past chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Appropriation, Abdulmumini Jibrin, said though the North was in a dire situation, the region had not lost everything.

Jibrin, who stressed the need to reawaken what he called the Arewa spirit, said that family unit remained the biggest challenge facing the region as it contributed to high rate of divorce, late marriages, drug abuse and destitution.

He noted the need for job and wealth creation to build businesses, understanding competition, marketing and funding in entrepreneurship.

He said, “There is little or no money available at commercial banks to loan small and medium enterprises because government borrows an average of N1trillion annually with N600 billion to N700 billion interest from first line charge.”

The lawmaker called for role models across board, adding, “We have to mould leaders, we have to create ourselves into leaders.’’

In her opening remarks, the founder of the Northern Hibiscus Initiative, Aisha Falke, said the summit was organised to examine the numerous challenges of the North, with a view to finding lasting solutions to them.

She said the Northern Hibiscus had taken the bull by the horn with a 16-year action plan to empower the youths with useful skills, especially those who are not privileged to have formal education.

