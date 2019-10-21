Arewa Research tasks Zamfara lawmakers on budget tracking

ADVERTISEMENT

Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) has urged members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly to monitor the implementation of the budget in the state for the benefit of their constituents.

ARDP coordinator on promotion of social and leadership accountability, Babayola Mohammad Tongo, who made the call in Kaduna, stressed the need for proper budget tracking and monitoring.

“Our expectations is for them to understand the process of budget appropriation, monitoring and tracking and also to assist them to know how to prepare, monitor and track budget implementation for the benefit of their citizens,” he said.

Speaker of Zamfara House of Assembly Nasiru Mu’azu Magarya commended ARDP for its interest in sensitising legislators on budget process and appropriation.

