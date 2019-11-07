Aremu, play on Obasanjo’s life for premiere March 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A new play showcasing the life of former Nigerian President and an influential international Statesman, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, will be premiered to a global audience beginning from March 2020.

Titled ‘Aremu,’ the play is coming after a leading production powerhouse, the Duke of Shomolu Productions signed a production agreement with the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Foundation to co-produce and deliver it to the global stage.

Written by erudite Professor Ahmed Yerima, the play depicts the life of Chief Obasanjo from birth to adulthood, as it takes the audience from his iconic birth through the struggles of his peasant upbringing to the epoch rendering of his later life capturing the highs and lows of the life of the former Nigerian president.

Aremu also tells the story of Nigeria but from the life of Obasanjo who remains arguably one of the most influential Nigerians alive.

Commenting on the play, the Executive Producer and Executive Chairman of Duke of Shomolu Productions, Mr Joseph Edgar, said Aremu will, amongst other things, throw up the values and ethics that guide the life of the international statesman with the sole aim of bringing them back to front-burner in public discourse as we commence the tedious task of rebuilding not only our nation but also repositioning the Black man’s place in the world.

Also speaking, Dr. Ayo Aderinwale, the Deputy Coordinator of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library Foundation, who will also double as the Co-Executive Producer of the play, said Aremu would further push the vision of its principal subject, feeding off his ‘larger than life’ personality to properly situate his message within a resurgent global context.

The play, which is expected to be watched by over one million people globally, will be premiered on March 2020 on the occasion of Obasanjo’s birthday in Abeokuta where dignitaries from across the world including visiting Heads of State and Governments would have the privilege of previewing it.

The Play will also tour four major Nigerian cities including Abeokuta, Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt as well as 10 African cities before berthing in Europe and America, the producers said.

