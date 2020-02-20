Aregbesola: We have met US visa conditions

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria says it has met the demands of the United States of America for it to reverse the visa restrictions slammed on Nigeria.

A statement by Mohammed Manga, Director (Press & Public Relations) of the Ministry of Interior, said the Minister of the ministry, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, made the call Thursday while receiving the American Ambassador to Nigeria, Her Excellency, Mary Beth Leonard and her team at his office.

The US recently announced that it was extending visa restrictions to six countries, including Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation.

Consequently, President Mohammadu Buhari immediately constituted a committee to study the demands of the US government and work toward meeting them in order to get a reversal of the visa policy.

The Minister said, as the Chairman, Presidential Committee on the Citizen Data Management and Harmonization, he was bold to say that Nigeria has complied with most of the issues of concern raised by America, including, but not limited to the uploading of over 700 Stolen/Lost Passports on the Nigeria Immigration Service’s Database.

He then called on the US to consider the long standing relationship between the two countries and reverse its Visa restrictions on Nigeria.

Ogbeni Aregbesola also appealed to the US to review its Visa Validity to Nigerians from two years limit to at least five years as well as establish a third office in Nigeria in reciprocity with the country which has establishments in Atlanta, New York and Washington DC.

According to him, “the Government of Nigeria believes that the cooperation with the United States of America will help address Immigration and Consular issues in control of persons seeking to enter both countries through issuance of visa, passport and other travel documents.”

He noted that Nigeria is too important an ally of America to deserve such a sanction, adding that the country should be commended rather than sanctioned.

He emphasized the need for both countries to strengthen the Security Governance Initiative between his Ministry and American Embassy through proper enlightenment and awareness creation, adding that the relationship between both nations must be mutually beneficial.

The Minister assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration is not only committed to ensuring internal security and citizenship integrity of Nigerians and foreigners alike, but also to the fight against terrorism and transnational crimes and criminalities.

Aregbesola hinted that President Muhammadu Buhari will commission the Nigeria Immigration Data Technology Centre before the end of the year 2020, as part of the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring that its data is linked with security agencies globally.

Also speaking, the Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, said the country has improved on her border management through its Migration Information and Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

Earlier, the US Ambassador to Nigeria said her team was in the Ministry to share ideas on possible ways of addressing Information sharing gap between the two nations.

She added that America had a very broad collaboration with Nigeria, which covers Immigration, safety issues and security.

