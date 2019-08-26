Aregbesola resumes, charges agencies to improve security in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has charged agencies under the ministry to ensure general improvement in security within the country.

The former Osun State governor gave the charge while speaking at the handing over ceremony at the ministry on Monday.

“The watch-word should be service to Nigerians. Everyone in the ministry have the responsibility to guarantee and sustain the country’s internal security by all means,” he maintained.

Aregbesola said the new mindset of securing the country by all means must run from top to bottom in all the agencies under the ministry.

He noted that the ministry was strategic as its activities affect all Nigerians, adding that “we must ensure that Nigerians, who feel our impacts, are not disappointed.”

While acknowledging that Nigeria is facing several security challenges, Aregbesola noted that the situation was not peculiar to Nigeria as other countries of the world were facing same.

He however, challenged the staff to rise up to the challenge and help the country overcome all its security challenges.

The minister said he was ready to prioritize the welfare of staff in order to motivate them towards achieving the President’s agenda in the ministry.

Speaking earlier, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Barr Georgina Ehuriah said the ministry had improved in the last few years, adding that its agencies were now deploying Information and Communication Technologies in their operations.

While saying that Aregbesola was the right person to drive the ministry to the next level, she pledged the support of all the ministry’s member of staff to the minister.

