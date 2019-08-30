Aregbesola directs immigration to ensure strict border security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has directed the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to put in place a strict implementation process of the Border Management Strategy unveiled on Friday in order to ensure border safety and security.

In a statement, the Director of Press, Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga, quoted the ministry’s Minister Rauf Aregbesola as giving the directives when he declared open the Comptroller General Management Retreat 2019 and launching of Border Management Strategy Document, held in Lagos.

He said the retreat was organised for the management cadre officers to brainstorm and find means of implementing the reforms being carried out by the Service in line with the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration’s focus, which is Security, Economy and Transparency (SET).

