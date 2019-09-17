Aregbesola a miracle worker– Ex-aide

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Special Adviser to former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Semiu Okanlawon, has described him as a miracle worker.

He said Nigeria stood to witness this aspect of Aregbesola who is now the Minister of the Interior.

Okanlawon, who spoke in Lagos after being presented with an award as PR/Media Relations Expert of the Year at the 2019 edition of the Nigeria Media NiteOut Award ceremony, said President Buhari has made the right choice in his decision to appoint Aregbesola as interior minister at this challenging time for the country.

Okanlawon said he dedicated the award to the people of Osun State and his boss who, he said, gave him the opportunity to serve in his government.

“While dedicating this award to the people of Osun and my boss, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, I must not fail to tell this audience that the man is a miracle worker. I state this with due sense of responsibility.

“Judging by what we did in Osun, I have no doubt in my mind that President Buhari has made a good choice especially in his decision to assign the Ministry of Interior to him.

“I am sure it is now that Nigerians as a whole, some of those who called Aregbesola names, would appreciate him as a miracle worker,” Okanlawon said.

