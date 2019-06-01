Are godfathers too powerful in Nigerian politics?

ADVERTISEMENT

As elected officials are sworn in across the country, Nigerians speak to Daily Trust Saturday on the influence of political godfathers in Nigeria.

Nwoba Chika Nwoba, Politician, Abakaliki

I would say Nigerian politics was built on the foundation of godfatherism. Today, it has permeated the entire levels of the political process in such a way that wealthy aristocrats in the society have become the financiers and determinants of who gets what in politics. But the godfathers, largely because of their personal interests, project candidates who cannot bankroll their election expenses, thereby making the whole electoral process costly and unaffordable to average Nigerians. The godfathers are indeed powerful and may continue that way until the citizens rise up to challenge it.

Engr. Kelvin Idoko, Electrical Engineer, Bauchi

The godfathers are not just too powerful in Nigerian politics, they are the problem of the system. I say that with due respect to the politicians, but the truth must be told. Again, that is not to say that the practice is new in our political system even as it seems to be graduating to an embarrassing level with each election cycle. The political problems of mediocrity, incompetence in governance, lack of foresight, and inefficiency are all offshoots of ugly meddling in our political process by the godfathers.

Prof. Agbo Madaki, Constitutional Lawyer, Makurdi

The godfathers are too powerful in Nigerian politics, and that is worrisome, if you ask me. From Ward Councillors, local government Chairmen, Representatives, Senators, and what have you, majority of them are sponsored by their parties, and are eventually elected, not based on merit but as a result of the powerful influence of their godfathers.

I think the issue of godfatherism in politics needs serious attention, and has to be tackled through an Act of Parliament. We keep having issues at the primary elections of the various political parties because the godfathers want to put their anointed godsons in power at all cost.

Dr. Chris Ezeibe, Political Scientist, UNN, Enugu

The whole thing boils down to the system we are running here. Unlike in developed democracies, the major political parties, which are supposed to be the prime anchor of our political system, lack ideologies. Most, if not all of the political parties, stand for nothing. To them, politics is basically a transaction, buying and selling, for the highest bidder. The godfathers, with their influence and wealth, now buy and sell power to the detriment of the people. That is why the godfathers are too powerful in Nigerian politics.”

Umar Puma, Journalist, Abuja

Political godfathers are powerful everywhere in the world, not only in Nigeria. Even in the UK and the US Godfathers are powerful in their politics, irrespective of whatever name they are called. The problem here is the way politicians go about it, which at the end of the day short-changes the electorate who suffer greatly as a result of mindless looting of public funds, inefficiency and bad governance.

Ernest Uchenna, Businessman, Port Harcourt

In Nigeria, it is difficult to separate politics from godfatherism because the two are interwoven to the detriment of the masses. To that extent, and for me, it is no exaggeration to say that godfatherism is Nigerian politics and vice versa because no one can contest any political position in Nigeria today without the godfathers and elite who trade their wealth for political power and patronage from their political sons. My fear is that the ugly trend is now making inroads into our national life: the academic world, corporate circles, even in our churches. You must have a godfather to get something. That is bad.

Dr. David Ajayi, History Lecturer, Ibadan

Yes, the godfathers are too powerful in Nigerian politics. In fact, the major problem with Nigerian politics is that it has been hijacked by godfathers. Sadly, instead of politicians serving the interests of the electorates, who elected them into office, they are now serving the interests of the godfathers. That detracts from the core values of democracy and essence of governance. I don’t see the practice stopping soon, because whether we like it or not, the society is also an accomplice in the devilish marriage of Nigerian politics with godfatherism. It is a terrible reminder that we are not getting it right with our politics.

Nnamdi Chambarlain, Politician, Asaba

Godfathers are very powerful in Nigerian politics. In fact, you cannot rule out godfatherism in politics just the same way you cannot do without your biological fathers. For me, there is nothing wrong in having political godfathers. As a budding politician, the godfathers guide and direct you. They help in your electioneering in terms of sponsorship and campaigns. So, can you abandon such mentors after tutoring you? The problem here is greed, and too much demand from some godfathers and their followers. If there is mutual agreement and understanding, there is nothing wrong in having political godfathers, and sincerely, one cannot do without it.”

