ARDP convenes northern security conference

The Arewa Research and Development Project (ARDP) will hold a two-day conference on the security situation in the north.

ARDP Convenor Usman Bugaje, in a statement yesterday, said the conference, with the theme “Organising and Coordinating Community Response to the Rising Insecurity in the North” would hold from June 18 to19.

He said the conference was designed to consider and organise a coordinated community response to the protracted security impasse that had bedevilled the region.

“The alarming deterioration of the security situation in the country and the northern states in particular, is today very glaring. The increasing helplessness of the national security institutions, especially their inability to respond timely and adequately, is conspicuously manifest.

“The scale of loss of human lives and property, the trauma on the national psyche is both unprecedented and unbearable,” he stated.

He said in such a situation, no responsible citizens would fold arms and continue to lament in the comfort and company of friends and relatives.

He added that miscreants had started taking laws into their hands.

