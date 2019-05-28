ARD vow “everything possible” to prosecute assault on doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in the FCT says it is alarmed at a spate of assault on medical personnel on duty, after an on-duty female doctor was assaulted by her pregnant patient’s partner in Abuja.

The husband of the pregnant woman is said to have beaten up the doctor (name withheld and a security personnel) because he was refused leave to take his wife out of hospital against medical advice.

Details that have emerged indicate the pregnant woman was brought in emergency at Maitama District Hospital days before the incident and operated upon.

“Due to financial constraints, the patient was unable to pay for the surgery and purchase prescribed drugs. This led to her having complications which were still being managed but the partner wanted to take her home in that condition,” explained Dr Roland Aigbovo, president of ARD in the FCT.

He said the husband refused even after he had been told the implications of removing his wife from hospital care.

“The doctor then informed him to sign against medical advice which he also declined. This led to the doctor informing the security unit. The partner got infuriated and then beat up both the doctor and the security personnel,” he said.

He was later arrested, prosecuted and remanded in prison custody.

ARD has said it will pursue the case to a “logical conclusion” and do “everything possible to prosecute anybody who dares assault” any of its members.

“It is disheartening to say the least that a female doctor will be so beaten up like that,” said Aigbovo.

“Doctors and other health professionals should be respected and not assaulted no matter the provocation. There are laid down channels for dispute resolutions rather than physically assaulting them.”

