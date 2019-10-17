  1. Home
Archives staff charged on diligence, dedication

By Sarah Adegbe Published Date

Staff of the FCT Archives and History Bureau have been urged to remain committed in discharging their duties and responsibilities.

The call was made by the  Director, Administration and Finance of Archives and History Bureau,

Alhaji Ishaq Abubakar Sadiq, at an interactive meeting with staff on assumption of office on Tuesday, pledged his staff and management’s readiness to work with everybody by keeping his door open to ensure inclusiveness and teamwork, adding that suggestions and proposals would receive his attention.

The director also urged staff to be punctual at work as he would not tolerate truancy, stressing that they need to reciprocate the kind gesture of the minister of the FCT, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello, who has decided to approve automatic land allocations to all retiring staff of the administration.

 

