Arba’een trek: IMN assures of peaceful procession

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) has expressed concern over the violent way and manner security agencies engaged it’s members during previous Arba’een treks. It then assured the public that this year’s Arba’een would be peaceful and devoid of any attempt to disrupt rights of other road users.

President of the IMN Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa in a statement on Thursday further said that there is no cause for alarm over the Arba’een trek.

According to him, “Love for Imam Husain (AS) is not just for the Muslims alone but for all those who love justice and fight against oppression in all ages, ours inclusive.

“Arba’een, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world comes 40 days after the Ashura, the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Husain (AS) the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (SAWA). Each year millions of Muslims flock to the Iraqi city of Karbala where the holy tomb of Imam Hussein (AS) is located to perform mourning rites. This year’s event is scheduled to take place on Saturday 19/10/2019 (20/02/1441) globally, hence all preparations are on top gear by the Islamic Movement in joining this world wide event across the country.

“The purpose of the symbolic trek is to recall and experience the trial and tribulations faced by the Household of the Holy Prophet (AS), who were chained and dragged in the heat of the desert, barefooted from Karbala in Iraq to Damascus in Syria after the killing of Imam Husain (AS) 61 years after Hijra. It is a period of sadness and reflection on the injustice perpetrated at the plain of Karbala.”

He decried that, “Last year’s Arba’een trek was met with gunfire from the elite Guards Brigade in Abuja, where 57 people were killed. Up till today, the federal government has stubbornly refused to brief the public on the actual reason behind such a barbaric massacre on its citizens and has not initiated any investigation.

He reiterate the call for the release of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky saying, “He has spent four years in an illegal and unconstitutional detention, even with a valid order from a court of competent jurisdiction instructing his release.”

