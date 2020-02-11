ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday said the late President of Kenya, Daniel Arap Moi, remained one of the foremost leaders of decolonization of Africa and a founding father of the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA).

Osinbajo, who said this at the State Funeral for the late Arap Moi at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, was among leaders who delivered tributes in honour of the departed African leader.

The Vice President, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, said, “many of us in Africa will remember him in particular for the pioneering work that he did especially with respect to regional cooperation.

“He was, as we have heard, very instrumental in the resuscitation of the East African Community along with President Museveni and others. He was also very instrumental in COMESA and even the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, IGAD.”

IGAD is the Intergovernmental Authority on Development, an eight-country trade bloc in the Continent, composed of countries on the Horn of Africa and the Nile Valley, including Kenya.

