‘Arafaat: NAHCON advises pilgrims on healthy lifestyle

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Barr. Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, has advised the Nigerian pilgrims in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to live a healthy lifestyle as ‘Arafaat holds this Saturday.

Barr. Muhammad gave the advice in an interview he granted journalists on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport during the 2019 Hajj last outbound flight to Saudi Arabia.

“They should live a healthy life by eating well, drinking a lot of water, and avoiding unnecessary movement under the sun.”

“Wherever they have any issue, they should call the emergency hotlines given by the commission.”

“They should be law abiding. They should stick to rules and regulation being issued out by the commission and the States’ Pilgrims Welfare Boards,” he said when asked about his advice for pilgrims as the day of ‘Arafaat drew nearer.

The NAHCON boss thanked the leadership of the country for the support given in order to achieve a smooth exercise.

“We couldn’t have received that kind of positive feedback without the support of our leaders. So, the motivation, the encouragement, and the support of our leaders made us more committed to the job so that the public can appreciate it. And Allah will appreciate us too,” he also said.

The commission’s spokesperson, Fatima Sanda Usara, in a statement released after the completion of 2019 Hajj outbound airlift of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia, said the NAHCON Chairman on behalf of management and staff commended all 2019 air carriers for joining hands and working round the clock to beat the deadline despite some hurdles encountered through the airlift exercise.

