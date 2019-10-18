Arabi is IEC Nigeria 3rd Deputy National President

ADVERTISEMENT

The Council of the International Expert Consultants (IEC) of the United Kingdom has announced the approval of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Abuja Enterprises Agency, Mr Muhammed Arabi Tukur as the third Deputy National President.

Born in Yola, Adamawa State, Arabi is an astute and consummate development strategist and technocrat who holds a BSc in Arts Education from the University of Maiduguri (1987).

ADVERTISEMENT

He also holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Public Policy Analysis and Administration (PGDPPA) from Bayero University, Kano and Master’s Degree in Development Studies from the same institution.

Arabi, prior to his current position, served as the Deputy Director, Establishment, FCT Administration. He also served as General Manager of the World Bank supported FCT Community and Social Development Agency (CSDP) saddled with the responsibility of increasing access of people (in rural communities) to basic infrastructure and associated community development projects.

Others also appointed are a former Minister of State for the Federal Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment and an acting Minister for Women Affairs, Aisha Abubakar, as national president of IEC Nigeria forum.

A statement, signed by the IEC-UK Chief Executive, Jonathan Fletcher, said the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Pwan Haven, Dr Frederick Okpaje, emerged as the second Deputy National President of the council.

“The International Expert Consultants of the United Kingdom is an international professional body established for the purpose of providing specialisation and global best practices in general management consultancy, knowledge and skill to senior professionals in all types of specialist fields,” Fletcher said.

“The fields include financial services consulting, human resource management consulting, recruitment services consulting, legal services consulting and medical services consulting,” he also said.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App