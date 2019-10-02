Apprehension in Zamfara as residents sight motorbike-riding gang of armed men

ADVERTISEMENT

Apprehension enveloped residents of Mayanchi community in Maru local government area of Zamfara state after motor bike-riding gang of armed men were spotted on Gusau – Sokoto highway, Daily Trust gathered.

Residents told Daily Trust that the dozens of unidentified armed men on motorbikes rode through Mayanchi community on Gusau – Sokoto highway on Tuesday.

“They had a stopover at Mayanchi junction; they didn’t harass anyone but their appearance is quite intimidating. Some of them had their hairs plaited. They took some items from shop owners and went away without paying for the items.

“They blocked the highway for sometimes; the blockade resulted in a hold up. They later allowed the vehicles to move freely. Thereafter, they moved on and disappeared into the forest.

“The armed men told the residents that they should not panic as they were on their way to Birnin Gwari in the neighbouring Kaduna state on invitation by armed bandits there,” a resident, Sani Kabir, said.

The sight of the armed men was coming a week after state government raised alarm about possible Boko Haram attacks on seven local government areas of the state.

However, the spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, said what happened yesterday at Kwanar Mayanci had no link with Boko Haram.

He said it was some repentant bandits who were passing through the area to Birnin Gwari in Kaduna state while another group was attending a meeting on how to deal with some recalcitrant bandits among them who had a stopover in the area.

“They had some issues with the traders of the area due to apprehensions over their presence. But later the issue was resolved between the traders and the group. No loss of life or injury was recorded because they didn’t harass any one,” Shehu added.

