Appointments: SGF raises alarm over fake news, using his office by fraudsters

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has warned against unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting Nigerians to submit their Curriculum Vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk in his office for Federal Government appointments.

He said on Wednesday in a statement that he is also aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision.

According to him, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.

“Also, the SGF has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public. Assuredly, the Government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities,” Mustapha said in the statement signed by Mr. Willie Bassey, Director Information, OSGF.

He said that any inquiry and clarification should be passed through the official communication channels of the OSGF through www.osgf.gov.ng and info@osgf.gov.ng.

