Appointment of Ministers: Buhari is “spot on” – Prof Sanni

The Vice Chancellor of Fountain University, Osogbo, Professor Amidu Sanni has said that President Muhammadu Buhari was “spot on” on the crop of people he appointed as ministers.

He specifically noted that the appointment and portfolio given to Osun and Lagos former Governors, Rauf Aregbesola and Babatunde Fashola as well as Dame Pauline Tallen depicted round pegs in round hole.

Buhari appointed Aregbesola as Minister of Interior, Fashola as Minister of Works and Housing while Tallen was appointed Minister of Women Affairs

Saani charged Aregbesola, Fashola Tallen to give their best to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President.

In a press statement made available to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer Fountain University, Toyeeb Olayinka, on behalf of the VC, Professor Sanni said “The portfolios given to the trio is a tacit recognition of their various capabilities and imaginativeness which President Muhammadu Buhari envisaged would be brought to bear in his attempt at taking the nation to the next level of transformational governance.”

The Vice Chancellor described the appointment of Fashola, Aregbesola, and Tallen as a catalyst for the injection of new ideas and strategies for improving infrastructural and housing needs, address the cross-border and internal security challenges, aid prison reforms and take women empowerment and social engineering to the next level.

He advised the new ministers to consult widely and strive hard to improve on their various track records such that their performances at the end of their tenure would be an enviable point of reference.

