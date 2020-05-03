Apply new strategies in distribution of palliatives, Emejuru tells govts

ADVERTISEMENT

Founder of Chris Emejuru Foundation, Chris Emejuru, has called on government at all levels to employ new strategies, especially technology, in distribution of palliative measures to the real vulnerable Nigerians across the country as COVID-19 bites harder.

The federal and most state governments across the country have been distributing palliatives to the vulnerable in the society to cushion the effects od some measures deployed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The President, Muhammadu Buhari, had last week announced the lifting of lockdown order on FCT, Lagos and Ogun States effective from April 4 after five weeks as hunger bites and crime increases in the country.

But many believe that was a wrong call by the President who bowed to the pressure from governors, stakeholders and the masses as a result of the collapse of the economy.

As at 2nd May, there are 2388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

There are fears that the numbers will rise drastically from Monday when Nigerians troop out to work.

Emejuru believes that some of the palliatives so far shared did not get to those who deserved them, hence the need to change the approach.

Speaking with newsmen in a teleconference interview on Sunday, Emejuru stated that the right approach and logistics in achieving the purpose of reaching the poor were still lacking.

“I believe that they [government at all levels] have been proactive in their response [to COVID-19] but they haven’t addressed the underlying issues.

“For example, funds have been created to provide palliatives for Nigerian citizens but logistics is the challenge.

“How do you get these food items to the most Vulnerable?

“This requires a strategy and technological approach that is not currently present within the system.

“There is Cash Transfers that have been implemented but how does that deal with the overall issue of poverty?

“The lockdown is helping in stopping the spread of COVID-19, but then how do you deal with the issue of hunger, lack of money, leading to kidnapping, armed robbery and other security issues,” he queried.

Conspiracy theories

There have been many conspiracy theories concerning coronavirus, China and Bill Gates, but Emejuru urged Nigerians to disregard them.

While narrating his personal experience with Gates, Emejuru described him as a good man.

“I first became an aspirant for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2017 in preparations for the 2019 general elections.

“I had created some awareness in the political space and gained some attention although limited.

“As I began to push my social media campaign, fighting for a better Nigeria, it was Bill Gates who messaged me, although indirectly, encouraging me never to give up and continue my move for the Presidency.

“Although I withdrew my ambition for personal reasons, I will never forget his kindness and sincerity.

“He is a humanitarian. And as a humanitarian, you care about the welfare of everyone. That is something that should not be forgotten. That is Bill Gates.”

Emejuru Foundation

Speaking on his foundation (Chris Emejuru Foundation), Emejuru said “the goal was and still to alleviate poverty throughout the six geo-political zones (North-west, North-central, North-east, South-west, South-south and South-east).

“This will be achieved through youth Empowerment in education and training, woman engagement and by delivering palliatives (Food items, sponsorships, etc) to those most vulnerable.

“Obviously, the coronavirus pandemic will allow for adjustment in the implementation of our operations but we are confident we will succeed in our goal of creating a better future for Nigerians.”

