Application of research findings will encourage industrial devt – RMRDC

The application of research findings will promote economic and industrial transformation in Nigeria, the Director General of Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) Dr Hussaini Ibrahim has said.

He said this on Wednesday in Abuja while addressing participants at an exhibition of publications on research and development results, science, technology and innovation.

The exhibition was organised by RMRDC, in collaboration with Centre for Entrepreneurship Studies, University of Abuja.

The exhibition was to showcase publications on research and development works, science, technology and innovation on local raw materials to investors, industrialists, manufacturers and other end users.

Ibrahim said that the exhibition was informed by the desire of the council to publicise research findings and other information relevant to local sourcing of raw materials.

He added that “it is not good for research findings to be left on bookshelves when they can be turned to good actions and products to address the country’s economic challenges.”

According to him, the exhibition is also to promote awareness on prospective technology and innovation developed locally through research works to encourage industrial development through application of such research.

He explained that publicising research findings by translating the findings to products would boost the efforts of Federal Government at developing enduring reading culture in the country.

He added that “promotion and publicising research works will help citizens in cognitive development, crime prevention and boost entrepreneurial skills.

“It will promote healthy discourse to further encourage research and investment as the nation strives toward sustainable economic development.” (NAN)

