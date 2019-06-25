Applicant remanded for stealing N14,000

ADVERTISEMENT

A Grade I Area Court Mpape, Abuja, on Tuesday ordered that an applicant, Titi Adeniyi, charged with stealing N14,000 be remanded in prison custody, pending further investigation by the police.

Adeniyi, 35, whose address was not provided, is charged with stealing N14, 000 from a shop belonging to the complainant, Mrs Keji Virginia in Utako market, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Judge, Salihu Ibrahim, fixed the date, after Adeniyi pleaded guilty to stealing the N14,000.

The Judge adjourned until July 10,

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Edwin Ochayi , told the court that the case was reported at the Utako Police Station by the complainant on June 21.

Ochayi said the defendant entered the complainant’s shop where she sells clothes with pretence to purchasing something, in the process she stole N14, 000 from the drawer.

He said that the defendant was arrested following police investigation, the money was recovered from her possession.

Ochayi said the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App