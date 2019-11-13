Applicant ordered to sweep court premises for stealing wrappers

ADVERTISEMENT

A Grade 1 Area Court in Karu, FCT on Wednesday, ordered a 27-year-old woman, Joy Alake, to sweep the court premises for two weeks for stealing nine pieces of wrappers and four skirts worth N68,000.

The convict, who resides at Karu Village, Abuja, pleaded guilty to the two counts of criminal trespass and theft and pleaded for leniency.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge, Sani Mohammed, who did not give the convict an option to pay any fine, warned her to desist from committing crimes.

ADVERTISEMENT How Nigeria Men Now Naturally and permanently boost their bedroom performance and regain confidence

Mohammed also ordered the police to release the recovered wrappers to the complainant.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Vincent Osuji told the court that the complainant, Rosemary Akande, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on Oct. 30.

He said that the complainant alleged that the convict entered her shop in Karu and stole nine pieces of wrappers and four skirts, valued at the sum of N68,000.

During police investigation, he said, the convict confessed to committing the crime.

The offence, he said, is punishable under the provisions of sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App