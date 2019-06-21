Applicant begs for leniency after pleading guilty.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 23-year-old , Chukwuebuka Ugu, on Friday begged a Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, to reduce his punishment, after pleading guilty to stealing a 32-inche TV from his host.

Ugu, who resides on No.2, Nsukka Road By First bank Enugu State, was charged with theft.

“I plead with this court to reduce my punishment. I know I am guilty of all the allegations.

“I will suffer so much if you send me to jail; I am so sorry for what I did; please sir forgive me, I will not steal again, I am not a thief I don’t know what happened to me,’’ he said.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada after listening to Ugu’s plea for mercy, sentenced him to five months in prison.

Maiwada also gave Ugu, who is a first time offender an option to pay N8, 000 fine.

The Judge, warned him to be of good behavior and advised him to be a good Christian and become born again.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Mr Izuchukwu Oliseh, who lives in Karmo, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, June 18.

Ukagha said tha the complainant accommodated Ugu in his house when he came to Abuja to process a visa

She said that, the convict formed a criminal intention and smartly stole the complainant’s 32-inche Samsung television valued at N65, 000.

The persecutor said that during police investigation the convict admitted that he stole the Tv set and sold it to one Lawrence Ozubelu.

Ukagha, told the court that the stolen television was recovered from Ozubelu.

The offence, she said contravened the provisions of Section 288 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

