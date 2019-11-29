Appeal Court victory a validation of people’s will -Gov. Lalong

ADVERTISEMENT

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has described his victory at the Appeal Court as validation of the will of the people.

Lalong in a statement on Friday by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr Simon Macham said that the affirmation of his victory was yet another collective victory for the entire people of the state.

The governor said that he was not surprise by the court verdict as he never doubted the validity of the people’s mandate reposed in him and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“This is not a victory for me but for the entire people of Plateau who have demonstrated faith in our rescue mission.

“Like I have repeatedly said, I am governor for everyone irrespective of party, tribe, religious or any other affiliations,” he said.

He stated that he was ready to carry everyone in the state along.

Lalong called on the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate retired Gen. Jeremiah Useni to join hands with him in moving the state forward.

The governor appealed to the people to continue to support his administration towards leaving a lasting legacy in the state. (NAN)

