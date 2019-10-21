Appeal court upholds Uba Sani’s elections in Kaduna

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division on Monday, upheld the election of the Senator Representing Kaduna Central Zone, Senator Uba Sani .

Passing judgement on a petition filed by Honourable Lawal Adamu of PDP who contested the senatorial election with Uba Sani of APC, Justice A.O. Okojie dismissed the petition for lack of merit and declared the APC candidate as the winner of the Senatorial election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to newsmen after the court judgment, one of Senator Uba Sani’s counsel’s, Barrister Frank Ikpe, SAN described the judgemnt as fair and just in accordance with the rule of law.

According to him the appeal judgment has affirmed the jugement of the lower tribunal and explained that the judges confirmed the judgement on three issues which include if Uba Sani is qualified to contest, being a public officer or a political office holder.

He added that the lower tribunal held that the documents tendered by the appellants the PDP candidate, Lawal Adamu, popularly called Mr. LA did not comply with the relevant provisions of the evidence act.

Also commenting on the judgement, another lawyer to Senator Uba Sani, Barrister Suleiman Shu’aibu described the judgment as a success to democracy.

While stressing that it was a unanimous judgement, he enjoined the appellant, Mr LA to congratulate and join hands with Senator Uba Sani for peace and progress.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App