Appeal Court upholds Senator Wamakko’s election

By Rakiya A. Muhammad, Sokoto Published Date
Sen. Aliyu Wamakko

The Court of Appeal in Sokoto has dismissed an appeal filed against Senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial District, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko.

Senator Ahmed Mohammed Maccido of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had filed the Appeal, challenging the judgement of the Sokoto Elections Petitions Tribunal that had upheld the election of Senator Wamakko.

The tribunal had dismissed Maccido’s petition for being statute-barred.

Delivering Judgment in the case, Justice Hamman Akawu Barka, said the court found out that it was actually statute-barred.

Justice Barka, therefore, dismissed the Appeal.

