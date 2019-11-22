Appeal Court upholds Ganduje’s election

ADVERTISEMENT

The Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division has reaffirmed the declaration of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State as the duly elected candidate in the March 23 governorship election in the state.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the election, Abbah Yusuf, had challenged the declaration of Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress, APC, as winner of the election at the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal.

The Kano State Election Petition Tribunal led by Justice Halima Shamaki had while ruling on a petition by

upheld the declaration of Ganduje as winner of the election.

Ganduje had polled 1,033,695 votes to defeat Yusuf of the PDP who scored 1,024,713 votes in the elections.

The Justice Tijjani Abubakar led five-man-panel in a unanimous decision on Friday also dismissed the entire petition of the PDP candidate and its party for lacking in merit and reaffirmed the election of Governor Ganduje.

Kano State’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ibrahim Mukhtar, described the ruling as a landmark judgement and commended the judiciary for upholding justice.

“Today’s judgement shows that the judiciary is working and there is justice in our court,” he said.

One of the counsels for the Peoples Democratic Party and its candidate, Bashir Yusuf Mohammed said the legal team of the PDP and its candidate, would study the case with a view to appeal the judgement.

